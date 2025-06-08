UP govt moves to amend Brick Kiln Policy 2012 for stricter regulation

The Uttar Pradesh government is taking decisive steps to regulate the brick kiln industry with a focus on environmental sustainability.

Departments such as Environment, Pollution Control Board, and GST are working in coordination to promote eco-friendly alternatives to traditional red bricks.

Moreover, acting on the legal opinion of former Supreme Court Chief Justice BN Khare, the UP government has proposed an amendment to the 2012 Brick Kiln Policy. These efforts aim to enhance environmental protection while streamlining and making the industry more sustainable.

At a recent review meeting held by the Environment Department, officials informed that a proposal to amend the existing policy has been prepared, based on the legal opinion of former Chief Justice BN Khare. The proposal is currently under consideration at the government level. Once approved, the amendment will help regularise previously closed brick kilns and ensure long-term stability and sustainability for the industry.

Environment Department officials stated here on Sunday that before 2012, there was no clear-cut policy for brick kilns in the state. Following the implementation of the 2012 policy, nearly 6,500 brick kilns across the state were declared illegal. However, due to the irregular functioning of many kilns, appropriate tax collection could not be ensured. At the same time, many kiln owners operating under the rules incurred financial losses. This led to an atmosphere of uncertainty in the entire brick kiln industry.

CM Yogi Adityanath has formulated a comprehensive strategy for regularising the brick kiln industry while ensuring soil conservation and pollution control. As part of this, coordination among the Environment Department, Pollution Control Board, and other departments has led to organised regulation of brick kilns across the state.

A joint meeting was held between the GST Department, the Environment Department, and the Pollution Control Board to address the decline in GST collection from the brick kiln industry. It was decided in the meeting that the list of all brick kilns approved by the Pollution Control Board would be submitted to the GST Department. This step is aimed at making the tax collection process more efficient. It will also promote transparency and tax compliance in the brick kiln sector.

In alignment with CM Yogi Adityanath’s vision of environmental protection, emphasis is also being laid on promoting alternatives to traditional red bricks. In a coordinated meeting of the Public Works Department, Housing and Urban Development, and the Environment Department, it was decided to promote eco-friendly options such as fly ash bricks, AAC blocks, and paver blocks. According to officials from the Environment Department, these alternatives will not only reduce excessive exploitation of soil but also help control pollution by utilising industrial waste such as fly ash.

These initiatives are expected to provide a new direction and regulatory framework for the brick kiln industry in Uttar Pradesh. The government’s objective is to establish a balanced approach between environmental protection, industry stability, and economic growth.