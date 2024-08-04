UP govt launches major relief effort for flood victims, distributes over Rs 3 crore in financial aid

In its attempt to address the plight of individuals whose houses have been submerged by floodwaters, the Uttar Pradesh government is spearheading a major relief effort.

Understanding the lasting impact of such devastation, CM Yogi has directed immediate aid to those who have lost their homes in the recent floods.

In response, over Rs 3 crore has been allocated to assist more than 2,000 families across the state within 30 days. This funding aims to help affected individuals rebuild their homes and begin the recovery process.

Advertisement

Relief Commissioner GS Naveen said here on Sunday that following CM Yogi’s instructions, the government is rapidly providing financial assistance to flood victims, with funds being credited to their accounts within 24 hours. The Yogi government has released a substantial amount of Rs 3,37,19,000 to aid 2,309 out of 2,316 affected individuals across 14 districts who lost their homes to the floods. Currently, assistance is being processed for the remaining 7 victims.

He informed that among the worst-hit areas, Pilibhit suffered extensive damage with 867 houses affected, receiving a total of Rs 42,58,000 in financial aid. Lakhimpur Kheri also experienced significant damage, with 593 houses affected and Rs 80,77,500 distributed to the victims of 588 damaged homes.

The Relief Commissioner said that the relief effort has addressed the needs of houses completely destroyed by the floods. He informed that a total of 138 houses in 14 districts were completely damaged due to the flood. In total, Rs 1,62,00,000 has been allocated to 135 fully damaged pukka houses at the rate of Rs 1,20,000 per house.

For 14 completely destroyed kutcha houses, Rs 49,20,000 has been provided at the same rate. A compensation amount of Rs 8,19,000 has also been given for 126 partially damaged pukka houses at the rate of Rs 6,500 per house. Besides, Rs 38,56,000 has been distributed for 964 partially damaged kutcha houses at the rate of Rs 4,000 per house.

Further support includes Rs 76,72,000 for 962 destroyed huts, with financial aid provided at Rs 8,000 per hut. Additionally, victims of 85 damaged cattle sheds have received Rs 2,52,000, with Rs 3,000 per damaged shed.