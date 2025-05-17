UP govt issues heatwave advisory, cautions citizens amid rising temperatures

As intense heat and severe heatwave conditions grip various parts of Uttar Pradesh, the state government has stepped in with precautionary measures to safeguard citizens.

Acting swiftly on Meteorological Department warnings predicting continued heatwave conditions in several districts, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Health Department to issue alerts and ensure public safety.

In line with the CM’s instructions, the state Health Department has released official guidelines to raise public awareness about heatstroke prevention. These include practical suggestions for avoiding exposure to extreme heat, staying hydrated, and recognizing early symptoms of heat-related illnesses. Additionally, posters and pamphlets are being circulated across the state to educate people on safety precautions.

Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma, Principal Secretary of the Department of Medical, Health, and Family Welfare, said here on Saturday that CM Yogi Adityanath had instructed officials to issue necessary guidelines to protect people from the extreme heat and heatwaves in the state. Following these instructions, the department has shared several important tips to help people stay safe from heatstroke.

“When heading outdoors, cover your body properly and opt for light-colored, breathable clothing. Don’t forget to carry an umbrella or wear sunglasses to protect yourself from the sun. Keep yourself hydrated—drink plenty of fluids like lemon water, shikanji, or coconut water throughout the day. At home or in the workplace, use curtains or shades to block direct sunlight and keep indoor spaces cool,” say the guidelines.

It adds, “Take special care of children, the elderly, and those who are unwell, as they are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. Avoid stepping out between 12 noon and 4 PM, when temperatures are usually at their highest. Avoid consuming too much protein or stale food on an empty stomach. Never leave children or animals alone in parked vehicles in the sun. Also, reduce the intake of alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks during this time.”

The Health Department, following instructions from the state government, has circulated posters detailing symptoms of heat-related illnesses. These symptoms include a body temperature above 40 degrees Celsius, red and dry skin, dizziness, muscle weakness, shortness of breath, headache, anxiety, nausea, or vomiting. If anyone shows these signs, they should be immediately moved to a shaded area, given cool water to drink, bathed with cold water if possible, and emergency medical help should be called right away.

Special guidelines have been issued for laborers and children. Workers at construction sites must be given regular breaks and access to cool, shaded areas. Heavy labor should be scheduled during the morning or evening hours to avoid peak heat. Children should be prevented from playing outside during midday heat, dressed in loose, light clothing, and encouraged to drink plenty of water. It is crucial never to leave children alone inside parked vehicles in hot weather.

CM Yogi has ordered the immediate implementation of the “Mitra System” to monitor workers’ health, where colleagues watch out for each other and provide first aid if needed. Additionally, industries have been instructed to insulate hot equipment, and arrangements for cool shaded areas for children must be made.

The Health and Medical Department and the National Health Mission, have appealed the public to stay vigilant during the heatwave and to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health center or call ambulance service 108 if serious symptoms appear in any person.