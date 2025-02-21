UP govt intensifies preparations for Mahashivratri’s final holy bath at Mahakumbh

With Mahashivratri’s final significant bath scheduled for February 26, the Uttar Pradesh government has ramped up preparations to ensure seamless arrangements for devotees.

Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar visited Mahakumbh Nagar to review the arrangements and provide necessary instructions to officials.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media on Friday, officials emphasised that comprehensive measures are being implemented for traffic regulation, crowd management, and facilitating smooth rituals, especially during the weekend rush. “Our continuous efforts are focused on ensuring that devotees do not face any inconvenience,” they stated.

Advertisement

At the same time, the Yogi government is closely monitoring attempts to disrupt the sanctity of Mahakumbh through misleading social media posts.

DGP Prashant Kumar assured strict action against such elements, revealing that over 50 FIRs have already been registered against those spreading misinformation.

During their visit, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar inspected the Sangam Ghats by boat, reviewed cleanliness arrangements, and issued further directives to officials to enhance preparations.

So far, approximately 59 crore devotees have participated in the world’s largest religious and cultural gathering, taking a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati. As Mahakumbh, which began on January 13, 2025, enters its final phase, an estimated one crore devotees continue to arrive daily.

The grand event has drawn saints and seers from various sects of Sanatan Dharma, along with pilgrims from across the country. Dignitaries, including the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Governors, Chief Ministers of multiple states, the King of Bhutan, foreign diplomats, leading industrialists, and renowned film personalities have also taken the sacred dip at Sangam, underscoring the global significance of Mahakumbh 2025.