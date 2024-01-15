UP govt installs bio-toilets along Saryu ghats for devotees’ convenience

In its ongoing efforts to facilitate comfortable stay of devotees and tourists in Ayodhya while maintaining hygiene, the Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh has implemented various measures. One of them is installation of bio-toilets along the ghats of River Sarayu on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The toilets have been installed by the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation.

Highlighting the development taking place in Ayodhya, Municipal Commissioner and Vice-Chairman of Ayodhya Development Authority Ayodhya Vishal Singh said on Monday, “The installation of bio-toilets along the river banks is aimed at promoting religious tourism and ensuring cleanliness. The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation’s initiative focuses on enhancing convenience for devotees during events like Makar Sankranti.”

Singh emphasised that these bio-toilets are integral to a broader vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to establish Ayodhya as a model city for religious tourism and environmental sustainability. Notable features of development include a 24/7 toll-free helpline, free public access, and a commitment to cleanliness and efficient operations.

He further informed, “Our emphasis extends to enhancing user experience with features such as multilingual signage and gender-specific toilets, ensuring accessibility and convenience for all.”

In alignment with environmental standards, the bio-toilets are constructed according to the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 as well as the NGT and Swachh Bharat Mission SBM 2.0 guidelines, Singh highlighted.

He called upon devotees to actively participate in the collective effort to shape Ayodhya into a symbol of cleanliness, stability, and spiritual significance, underscoring the invaluable nature of their support in this endeavour.