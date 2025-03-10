UP govt hikes MSP on wheat by Rs 150

The Uttar Pradesh government has hiked the maximum support price of wheat by Rs 150 per quintal at par with the Centre’s price in 2025-26.

Now the farmers will get a price of Rs 2,425 per quintal on wheat from the existing price of Rs 2,275 per quintal.

The government has announced to start purchasing wheat through different agencies from March 17.

These decisions were taken in the state cabinet meeting here on Monday.

State Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna informed the media about cabinet decisions, saying that a total of 19 proposals were approved in the meeting.

He said a new wheat purchasing policy has been approved and the minimum support price has been fixed at Rs 2425 per quintal wheat has been fixed. Earlier the support price of wheat was Rs 2275.

The purchase period will be from March 17 to June15 and a total of 6500 purchasing centers will be set up by 8 purchasing agencies, including the marketing branch of the UP Food Department.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to scrap physical stamp papers of the price from Rs 10,000- to Rs 25,000.

A total of Rs 5630 crore stamp has been excluded from the trend since April 1, 2025 and only e-stamp will remain in force.

In another decision the cabinet gave its nod for land acquisition for Noida International Airport, Jewar expansion (Stage-2/Phase-2 and Stage-2/Phase-3).

Besides,the smart city project in seven municipal corporations of Uttar Pradesh has been extended for the next 2 years, they will be extended forward under the Raj Smart City Project. This includes Ghaziabad, Meerut, Firozabad, Ayodhya, Mathura, Vrindavan, Shahjahanpur and Gorakhpur.