UP govt gears up for 3rd Amrit Snan in Mahakumbh tomorrow

After the stampede during Mauni Amavasya in which 30 pilgrins lost their lives at the Sangam, security has been tightened further in the Mela area for tomorrow’s third and last Amrit Snan of the 13 Akharas on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

Today is the 21st day of Mahakumbh and on the eve of BasantPanchami, more than 1.31 crore devotees have taken dip in Sangam by 4 PM and now the total number of pilgrims reaching Mahakumbh has tourched 35 crore.

The government has already claimed that over 45 crore pilgrims are expected in the 45 days long Mahakumbh.

Sources said the crowd and security are being monitored by helicopter and in view of Basant Panchami bathing, the entry of vehicles in Prayagraj city and fair area has been closed from February 2 to 4 . All VVIP passes have also been canceled.

Besides, more than 100 trainees IPS have arrived in Sangam area crowd management training.

On Monday, the public is expected to throng the bathing ghats. The queue of pilgrims were witnessed on the major routes of the fair area including Kali Marg, Triveni Marg and roads towards Sangam even on Sunday.

Mela authorities expect that during Basant Panchami Amrit snan, over 4 crore is expected on Monday.

From January 26, there was a huge rush of pilgrims and on the day of Mauni Amavasya, all the records were broken and about eight crore people took a bath.

Meanwhile, the state government has increased vigilance after the accident on Mauni Amavasya bathing festival. Steps are being taken at all levels to ensure that there is no lapses.

In this sequence, five special secretaries have already been appointed along with 2 senior IAS officers. On Saturday, five more officers of PCS level were deployed at the fair.

After the third Amrit Snan, the saints and Naga sadhus of all 13 Akharas will leave the Mahakumbh.