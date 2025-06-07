UP govt fast-tracking completion of 95 major infrastructure projects across 20 departments

Committed to transforming Uttar Pradesh into “Uttam Pradesh,” the Yogi Adityanath government is intensifying its focus on developing large-scale government infrastructure aligned with future needs.

As part of this vision, the state is pushing for the timely completion of 95 major construction projects spread across 20 key departments, following direct instructions from CM office.

Officials here on Saturday said the Public Works Department (PWD) has prepared a detailed roadmap to execute this initiative. Under the plan, the Building Cell will oversee the development of these projects at an estimated cost of Rs 18,767 crore. The projects include a wide range of residential and non-residential infrastructure, including administrative offices and departmental facilities.

As per the implementation plan, the Home Department leads with 35 projects, to be completed at a cost of Rs 6,550 crore. In addition, significant infrastructure development is underway for the Medical Education, Prison, and Higher Education departments.

Progress on these projects is moving at a rapid pace. Of the 95 projects, 26 are already between 76% to 99% complete, while 10 projects are progressing steadily with 51% to 75% completion. Meanwhile, five projects are currently between 26% and 50% complete, out of which four are related to the Prison Department. Notably, 17 projects have already been completed in record time.

Following the Home Department, the Medical Education Department has the second highest number of projects to be completed under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) mode. These projects will cost a total of Rs 5,357 crore. The Higher Education Department will have 6 construction projects completed at a cost of Rs 773 crore, while 7 projects of the Prison Department at a cost Rs 1,334 crore is set to be completed.

Similarly, the Law Department will have 3 projects completed at a cost of Rs 1,227 crore. The target is to complete 3 works for the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department at a cost of Rs 312 crore. At the same time, 3 construction works will be completed for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department at a cost of Rs 324 crore.

According to the action plan, 2 works for the Minority Welfare Department at a cost of 229 crores, 2 works for the Revenue and Disaster Department at a cost of 350 crores, 2 works for the Labor Department at Rs 149 crores and 2 construction works for the Rajya Sampatti Vibhag will be completed at a cost of Rs 182 crores.

In addition, one project each is proposed for several departments, including Rs 267 crore for the AYUSH Department, Rs 153 crore for the Secondary Education Department, Rs 388 crore for the Sports Department, Rs 103 crore for the Civil Aviation Department, Rs 95 crore for the Appointments and Personnel Department, Rs 187 crore for the Finance Department, Rs 277 crore for the Animal Husbandry Department Department, Rs 434 crore for the Agriculture Education and Research Department, and Rs 65 crore for the Religious Works Department.

Notably, out of the 21 projects assigned for the Medical Education Department, 9 have been completed, 6 are progressing between 76% and 99%, and 1 project is between 50% and 75% complete. Similarly, for the Home Department, 2 out of 35 projects have been completed, while 12 projects are progressing between 76% and 99%