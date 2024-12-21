UP govt deploys ‘Digital Warriors’ to combat fake news in times of Maha Kumbh

In a pioneering move, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed ‘Digital Warriors’ to spearhead a campaign against fake news, raise awareness about cybercrime, and highlight the commendable work of the police on social media platforms during Maha Kumbh 2025.

The campaign, led by social media influencers and college students, is aimed at leveraging the power of the younger generation to enhance digital vigilance and spread positive messaging, officials here on Saturday said.

Advertisement

Buoyed by the success of this initiative at Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police has issued directives to expand the initiative statewide.

Advertisement

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Police launched a significant initiative in 2018 by enlisting individuals from diverse sections of society as digital volunteers through WhatsApp.

By 2023, the effort expanded with the creation of “WhatsApp Community Groups,” integrating all UP Police personnel to counter misleading information and promote the commendable work of the police effectively.

Currently, approximately 10 lakh digital volunteers and two lakh policemen are connected through these community groups. The inclusion of residents from villages, neighbourhoods, and local towns has yielded impactful results in addressing misinformation and fostering community engagement.

In order to enhance this initiative, Director General of Police Prashant Kumar on Saturday instructed all department and office heads in the state to involve the younger generation, including social media influencers and college/university students, as ‘Digital Warriors’.

These warriors will play a crucial role in spreading awareness about fake news, cybercrime, and the achievements of the police across various social media platforms.

Training college and university students in critical thinking equips them to analyse and verify information effectively, enabling them to become ‘Digital Warriors’ for the UP Police. These trained students will not only help report cybercrime and counter fake news but also create awareness within their social circles, including family and friends. This initiative aims to foster a ripple effect, spreading awareness about cybercrime and misinformation throughout communities.

Workshops will be conducted in universities, degree colleges, schools, and police lines to train ‘Digital Warriors’ and students in identifying fake news and cybercrime and understanding its harmful effects.

These workshops will feature cybercrime experts, fact-checkers, cyber trainers, and personnel from district cyber police stations or cyber cells, who will provide technical insights and share practical experiences.

District police officers will encourage all schools, colleges, and universities to establish ‘Cyber Clubs,’ with a teacher designated as the nodal officer for each club.

The initiative will also receive cooperation from the Education Department and district administration to ensure its success.

Through these Cyber Clubs, students will engage in workshops and creative sessions such as poster-making, slogan, and short story writing, and producing creative and video content for social media, all aimed at raising awareness about cybercrime and promoting digital safety.

It is important to note that while school students will also be included in the workshops organised for the awareness campaign against fake news and cybercrime, only college/university students and social media influencers will be selected as ‘Digital Warriors’.

A dedicated WhatsApp group for ‘Digital Warriors’ will be established at the district and headquarters levels. After completing their training, these ‘Digital Warriors’ will play a crucial role in creating a strong defence against the spread of fake news and cybercrime in collaboration with the UP Police.