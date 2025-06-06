UP govt deliberately cancelled Abbas Ansari’s assembly membership, alleges Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government has deliberately cancelled the assembly membership of late Mukhtar Ansari’s son, Abbas Ansari, after his conviction in a hate speech case.

“The people sitting in the government keep going against us and are making all efforts to disqualify the Opposition members,” he charged.

Akhilesh Yadav, who returned from his London vacation on June 4, told reporters here on Friday that the state government was taking decisions on the basis of caste and even some judges are being appointed on this line.

The SP president said his party is ready for panchayat elections and on the other hand the public is ready to remove the BJP from power in these elections and in the 2027 assembly elections. However, apprehending that BJP people could rig the polls, he said people and party workers should be aware of their (BJP’s) conspiracy.

The SP chief further said, “The caste census will be carried out under the PDA government in 2027. Only then will it happen in the right way. BJP people will not be able to conduct caste census properly. The SP will also give justice to Shikshamitras.”

However, Akhilesh Yadav was soft towards the new UP DGP Rajiv Krishna saying , “The new DGPs look good. Let’s see how successful he is in breaking the knitted mesh.”

The party that celebrated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj coronation day today , Akhilesh Yadav said the great leader fought many wars by taking big risks. “The Shivaji museum that is half-incomplete will be completed by us with well-known architects of the world. The grand statue of Shivaji Maharaj will be installed on the gold throne on the Gomti River Front river front,” he announced.