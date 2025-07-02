UP govt cracks down on illegal mining using AI and drones, over 21,000 vehicles blacklisted

In a decisive move to curb illegal mining and mineral transportation in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), drones, and satellite-based monitoring systems.

Demonstrating an unprecedented level of vigilance, the state has blacklisted over 21,477 vehicles found involved in unlawful transportation activities.

Officials here on Wednesday said as part of this crackdown, 57 AI and IoT-enabled check gates have been established across the state to monitor vehicles engaged in mining operations. These automated checkpoints, set up with the support of the Transport Department, utilise Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) technology to detect and prevent overloading of vehicles.

In addition to real-time vehicle monitoring, the Directorate of Geology and Mining uses advanced satellite imagery and mapping tools such as Google Earth, ArcGIS, and LISS-IV data to detect illegal mining sites and identify untapped mineral zones.

The department’s Remote Sensing Lab (PGRS Lab) prepares geological maps and monitors approved mining leases. This has helped in identifying new areas rich in sand, morang, and other minor minerals.

To track the transport of minerals more effectively, AIS 140-compatible GPS devices are being installed in vehicles under the Vehicle Tracking System (VTS). These devices will be connected to the department’s VTS module, enabling real-time tracking, route deviation alerts, and detailed reports (MIS) to prevent illegal transportation. For the first time, transporters are also being registered as stakeholders to bring them into the system.

The use of drone technology has made it possible to measure the length, width, and depth of mining areas. Volumetric analysis through drones helps accurately estimate the amount of mining done, and action is taken based on these findings. Drones are also being used to analyse the volume of stored minerals and to mark out mineable areas for proper lease management. This ensures the best use of available mineral zones.

These steps by the UP government have significantly helped in controlling illegal mining. Regular inspections and tech-based monitoring have improved transparency and curbed the activities of mining mafias. These efforts not only promote environmental protection but also strengthen governance and accountability in the mining sector. Uttar Pradesh’s strict and technology-driven approach is now being seen as a model for other states to follow.