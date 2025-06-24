UP Govt cracks down on fertilizer overpricing, minister ensures adequate stock and strict monitoring

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Tuesday assured that the state has an adequate stock of fertilizers and announced strict action against those found selling them at inflated prices.

Addressing a press conference here, Shahi said that all 75 districts of the state currently have 25.74 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers available, ensuring there is no shortage.

He further warned that any retailer found selling fertilizers at higher-than-authorized rates would face stern consequences. He also informed the media that surprise inspections were conducted on June 22 and 23 in Lucknow, Sitapur, and other districts. During these inspections, officials checked registers, stock levels, rate boards, and sales receipts at several shops.

“Cases of overpricing, tampering with records, and improper tagging were found, and action was promptly taken — some establishments were sealed, and their licenses either suspended or canceled. FIRs have also been registered against offenders,” he said.

When Sitapur’s District Agriculture Officer Manjeet Kumar was asked when he had last carried out an inspection, he replied that he had not done one since March. Upon hearing this, the Minister immediately ordered his suspension and emphasized that it is an officer’s duty to regularly inspect staff and fertilizer retailers.

All officers across the state were also instructed via video conferencing to ensure that fertilizer sales are transparent and properly monitored. Officers in border districts, including those adjoining other states and international borders, were told to remain especially vigilant.

The current fertilizer stock in Uttar Pradesh includes urea 15,71,000 metric tonnes, DAP 2,98,000 metric tonnes, NPK 3,02,000 metric tonnes, Potash 81,000 metric tonnes, and SSP 3,22,000 metric tonnes.

In Lucknow’s Bakshi Ka Talab area, two fertilizer shops were inspected and their sales registers examined. Farmers contacted by phone confirmed that they had been charged higher prices for fertilizers. Based on their statements, FIRs were lodged against the sellers and their licenses were canceled.

During inspections in Sidhauli and Sanda of Sitapur district, some shopkeepers locked their shops and fled. Their shops were sealed, inventories are being prepared, and samples have been collected. Further strict action will be taken once lab reports are received.

In Khadda (Kushinagar) and Dera Bazar (Balrampur), farmers lodged complaints over the phone that they were charged extra for urea, sulfur, and zinc. Acting on these complaints, FIRs were registered against the sellers and their licenses canceled.

The Agriculture Minister made it clear that no retailer will be allowed to force any particular brand of fertilizer on farmers. If a retailer tries to bundle other products with the main fertilizer, an FIR will be filed against them.

Retailers have been instructed to clearly display price lists in their shops, issue proper receipts to buyers, and sell fertilizers only based on the farmer’s land records.

The Minister also shared that the state had originally issued 1,07,000 retail fertilizer licenses, out of which more than 23,000 inactive licenses have now been removed from the portal. Going forward, only active and operational retailers will be allowed to sell fertilizers.

He further stated that the government aims to promote the balanced use of fertilizers. Excessive use of chemical fertilizers affects soil fertility, so in the future, fertilizer use will be more regulated and guided by scientific recommendations.

Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, the Uttar Pradesh government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure fertilizers are available to farmers at the right price and on time.

The government has made it clear that it will not tolerate black-marketing, hoarding, or overpricing. With strict monitoring and prompt action, it is committed to ensuring quality, transparency, and proper supply for farmers across the state.