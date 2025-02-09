UP govt. cracks down on 14 X accounts for spreading misinformation & rumours pertaining to Mahakumbh

As part of its effort to curb misinformation and rumours pertaining to Mahakumbh 2025 on social media, the Uttar Pradesh government has identified and cracked down on 14 X accounts.

Under the directives of the UP Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, social media platforms are being closely monitored to curb misinformation, and legal action is being taken against the offenders.

Police officials here on Sunday said that during surveillance, it was discovered that certain X accounts circulated an old video from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, falsely linking it to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. The misleading posts claimed that “Yogi government’s police is brutally beating devotees searching for their missing relatives in Mahakumbh.”

Upon fact-checking, the video was traced to Dhanbad, Jharkhand, where the local police conducted a lathi-charge on 1st January 2025. The Kumbh Mela Police also refuted these claims through its official account.

The administration has deemed this an intentional attempt to malign the state government and police while inciting public discord. As a result, 14 X accounts have been identified, an FIR has been registered at Kotwali Kumbh Mela, and legal proceedings have commenced.

14 X accounts spreading misleading posts are:

1. Sanjay Kalyan (@sanjaykalyan_)

2. किरण पट्टनायक (@kiran_patniak)

3. Mahfooz Hasan (@MahfoozHasan16)

4. R.N SONU ANSARI (@RNSONUANSARI1)

5. बोलता बहुजन (@BoltaBahujan_)

6. Zuber Khan (@ZuberKh14482101)

7. शुभम कोरी (@D9cqyCj2Rd8zP3d)

8. Satyapal Arora (@JanAwaaz3)

9. Naveen Mishra (@NaveenM96466923)

10. Ghanshyam Kumar (G.K. Bhartiya) (@gkbhartiya1992)

11. लोकशाही मैं गुलाम (@india141951)

12. DHARMESH SINGH (@dharmeshkumar37)

13. Md Zubair Akhtar (@zubairakhtar_)

14. Anand Kamble (@AKamble72444)

The administration has warned that strict action would be taken against anyone spreading misleading information about Mahakumbh 2025. Efforts to identify and prosecute those responsible for circulating rumours on social media will continue.

UP Police urges the public to rely only on official sources for accurate information, avoiding misinformation.