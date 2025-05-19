UP govt commits to make the state child labour-free by 2027

In a determined push to eradicate child labour, the Yogi Adityanath government has launched a comprehensive state-wide campaign aimed at making Uttar Pradesh completely child labour-free by 2027.

Backed by multi-dimensional schemes, the initiative focuses on awareness, education, and rehabilitation, ensuring that every child in the state is given opportunities for growth, learning, and a dignified future instead of being forced into work.

Advertisement

Officials here on Monday said the UP government’s campaign against child labour has moved beyond government offices to reach every village and street, where childhood is blossoming and the future is being shaped.

Advertisement

They said to further strengthen this effort, special awareness programs are planned for June 12, coinciding with the World Day Against Child Labour. These programmes aim to send a clear message to society that children belong in schools, not in labour. The campaign will be intensified through coordinated efforts across various government departments.

Thanks to the government’s initiatives, 10,336 child labourers have been identified so far. Between 2017-18 and 2024-25, 12,426 child labourers have been rehabilitated educationally, enabling them to return to school and start afresh. Moreover, the government has supported the families of these children, providing economic assistance to 1,089 families to prevent them from forcing their children into work.

Under the ‘Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana’, 2,000 working children have been enrolled in schools and given financial aid to ensure that their education is uninterrupted. This scheme not only promotes education but also works to transform social attitudes towards child labour.

In addition to combating child labour, the government has taken a firm stance against bonded labour. Between 2017-18 and 2024-25, a total of 1,408 bonded labourers have been rehabilitated, receiving financial assistance amounting to Rs 18.17 crore. This initiative is a significant step toward enabling these individuals to lead independent and dignified lives.

Through the Labour Welfare Council, eight welfare schemes are currently being implemented for workers in the organised sector. The government has allocated a corpus fund of Rs 40 crore to support these programs. In the current financial year 2024-25 alone, relief amounting to Rs 1.32 crore has been provided to 309 workers.