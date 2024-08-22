UP govt bulldozes illegal properties of rape accused in Ayodhya, Kannauj

As protests against the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata continue, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is leaving no stone unturned to punish all rape accused.

The state government continued to bulldoze the illegal properties of the rape accused Samajwadi Party leaders in Ayodhya and Kannauj on Thursday.

A report from Ayodhya said bulldozer action continues on the shopping complex of jailed Samajwadi Party city president Moeed Khan, accused of gang rape. The rear portion of the two-storey building is being demolished with the help of Pokeland /JCB.

Demolition action was carried out with the help of three JCBs and one Pokeland. Before this, the office located on the ground floor of the shopping complex was vacated by Punjab National Bank. Along with this, the showroom of the SP leader’s bakery located in the premises was also evacuated.

After this, bulldozer action was started under the supervision of Ayodhya Development Authority Secretary Satyendra Singh, SDM Sohawal Ashok Saini and CO Ayodhya Ashutosh Tiwari. Demolition of the rear part of the shopping complex started from the pond land side.

Another report from Kannauj said, the district authorities have identified the illegal properties of former Samajwadi Party block president Nawab Singh, who is in jail on rape charges in the district.

On Thursday , a bulldozer was run over the cold storage of the brother-in-law of Nawab Singh’s younger brother Neelu Yadav.

According to the information, Arvind Kumar, resident of Kanpur, brother-in-law of Nawab Singh’s younger brother Neelu Yadav, has a cold storage in Balnapur village of Thathia police station area. After the case, the Tehsil administration investigated the land for the construction of a cold storage and found out that the boundary wall of the cold storage was constructed by illegally occupying the land of the village society.

The administration has prepared a blueprint of the illegal properties of former block chief Nawab Singh Yadav and his family members, accused of raping a teenage girl.

Accused Nawab Singh Yadav has assets worth crores of rupees. To investigate this, Sadar SDM Ramkesh Singh has formed a team under the leadership of Naib Tehsildar Himanshu Prabhakar, which is preparing the list.