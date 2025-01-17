UP govt bags PM Award for innovative use of solar power in Jal Jeevan Mission

After remarkable progress in the development and effective implementation of public welfare schemes, Uttar Pradesh has added another feather to its cap with an innovative use of solar power in the Jal Jeevan Mission that deserves national recognition.

The state is set to be conferred the Prime Minister (PM) Award for this outstanding achievement at a ceremony in Delhi.

The UP government has not only promoted environmental protection through solar energy in the Jal Jeevan Mission but has also provided a permanent solution to the drinking water problems in rural and backward areas. Under this project, the installation of solar panels has not only resulted in energy savings but also ensured an uninterrupted water supply. This innovative project serves as a unique example of water conservation and solar energy use.

Anurag Shrivastava, Additional Chief Secretary of the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, said here on Friday that 33,229 solar energy-based groundwater schemes are being operated under the mission. With the operation of these schemes, the Yogi Government is projected to save around one lakh crore rupees during the scheme period.

Solar panels with a capacity of approximately 900 MW have been installed to operate these schemes. This innovation has been recognised as a best practice by the central government. The construction of these solar energy-based schemes will reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by approximately 13 lakh metric tons annually. Additionally, 390 lakh carbon credits can be earned over the next 30 years.

Due to this groundbreaking work, the state government’s solar-powered initiatives have been selected for the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2023, under the “Innovation State” category. The award will be presented to ACS Anurag Shrivastava for his exceptional contributions to the use of solar power in the Jal Jeevan Mission.

In another significant achievement, DM Monica Rani will be honoured with the Prime Minister’s Award for effectively implementing developmental and public welfare schemes in Bahraich. The recognition underscores the effectiveness of the Yogi government’s policies at the grassroots level. By prioritizing public participation and innovation, the DM ensured that the benefits of the schemes reached the most vulnerable sections of society.

Monica Rani has been selected for the Prime Minister Award for Excellence in Public Administration, 2023 under the category of “Overall Development of the District.” This honour highlights the impactful work done at the district level, where the Yogi government’s policies have been successfully executed.

Both awards will be presented to Uttar Pradesh in a ceremony to be held in Delhi in April.

The national recognition has further strengthened Uttar Pradesh’s image, not only at the national level but also internationally. CM Yogi has made concrete efforts to propel the state towards new dimensions of development. His belief is that the true objective of development is achieved only when the benefits of government schemes reach every citizen. Through transparency, innovation, and dedication, CM Yogi has set the ideal of good governance in the state.