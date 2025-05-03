UP Govt assures prompt response to complaints filed on SHe-Box

In a significant move to curb workplace harassment of women, the Uttar Pradesh government is strengthening the SHe-Box portal.

The state, in coordination with the Centre is enhancing this digital platform for swift and secure complaint redressal as well as to ensure a safe, respectful work environment for women.

Acting on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the formation of internal committees (IC) has been made mandatory across all government and private institutions in the state. As part of the ongoing implementation, 84 departments have already constituted these committees and uploaded the necessary details on the SHe-Box portal, officials here on Saturday confirmed.

The government has ensured that this framework is now in place across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Any organization with 10 or more employees is required to set up an internal committee comprising at least 50 percent women members, with a woman chairing the committee. Importantly, this facility is not limited to women employed in the public sector but is equally available to those working in private organizations.

The SHe-Box portal is becoming a confidential and powerful tool that allows women to raise their voice safely. To ensure this system reaches every district, the government has given the responsibility of monitoring the campaign to District Probation Officers. NGOs are also being involved to help make sure women in unorganized sectors are protected.

The Women Welfare Department has mandated that every institution form an Internal Committee to register and resolve workplace harassment complaints promptly. Non-compliance will invite legal action. Each committee will include 4–5 members, based on staff size, and the initiative is being actively implemented with NGO support under departmental supervision.

Ms Anu Singh, Deputy Director and Nodal Officer of the Women and Child Development Department, shared that the SHe-Box is a single-window online platform where any woman—whether in a government or private job—can file a complaint related to sexual harassment. This includes unwanted physical contact, inappropriate gestures, offensive comments, or any demand made in exchange for work.

Once a complaint is submitted, it is sent directly to the concerned internal or local committee, which must resolve it within 90 days. The portal keeps everything confidential and gives a tracking ID to the complainant to check the status of their complaint.

The system is being quickly implemented across Uttar Pradesh as part of the government’s larger efforts toward women’s empowerment. Anu Singh added that the portal is especially helpful for women in small towns and villages, who may feel hesitant to file complaints locally.

The government has also asked all institutions to inform their employees about SHe-Box and ensure that internal committees are formed. At the same time, women are being encouraged to speak up and report harassment instead of staying silent.

This initiative follows earlier efforts like Mission Shakti, through which the Yogi government has promoted women’s empowerment. Now, with the strong implementation of the SHe-Box portal, the government is taking a big step toward protecting women’s dignity and rights at work. The portal is not only creating awareness but also helping women feel confident and secure in their workplace.