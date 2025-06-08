UP govt acts on SC directive, fast-tracks Banke Bihari Corridor Project to ease devotee movement

In light of the Supreme Court’s directions, the Uttar Pradesh government has outlined a comprehensive strategy to develop the Banke Bihari Temple corridor.

The initiative addresses a long-standing demand of devotees, as the temple is located in the tightly packed Kunj lanes, where overcrowding and lack of basic infrastructure have long posed challenges. The project has been hailed by the priest community.

Currently, devotees have to walk through crowded and congested paths to reach the temple, which often leads to discomfort, mismanagement, and even accidents. There is a serious lack of basic facilities like holding areas, toilets, emergency exits, and a proper parikrama (circumambulation) route. The space is not enough to handle the rising number of visitors. In fact, a court-appointed receiver was assigned in 1939 to manage the temple area, but in their absence, devotees often face mismanagement and exploitation.

Several old and weak buildings near the temple also pose safety risks and have led to accidents in the past. In view of these concerns, the corridor project has emerged as a crucial step towards improving safety and convenience.

Officials here on Sunday said that the Yogi government is planning to build a world-class temple corridor in Vrindavan on the lines of Kashi, Ayodhya, and Vindhyachal. The aim is to ensure smooth, safe, and respectful darshan for devotees from across India and abroad.

This project has gained strong support from locals, temple priests, traders, artists, and elected representatives. People on social media are also showing overwhelming support. Following the court’s order, the state government has decided to acquire around 5 acres of land around the temple for this purpose.

The corridor will include wider roads, better entry points, and improved crowd management. With better facilities, more devotees are expected to visit the temple, boosting tourism and creating new job opportunities. Local businesses will benefit from increased footfall and new income sources.

For years, the temple has been managed by local priests in the absence of the court-appointed receiver. Many devotees have complained about mismanagement and mistreatment, both inside and around the temple. These complaints have been brought to the attention of the local administration, especially as large crowds visit the temple every week.

The upcoming Banke Bihari Temple corridor will offer world-class facilities for devotees, including clean drinking water, hygienic toilets, resting areas, lockers, a medical centre, a control room, tight security, and a smooth darshan system. These facilities will make the temple visit much more comfortable, especially for the elderly and women. All devotees will be able to have a peaceful and respectful darshan experience.

The corridor will also enhance the religious and cultural significance of Mathura and Vrindavan. It is expected to increase the number of domestic and international tourists by up to four times. This growth will benefit local shopkeepers, hotel owners, transport services, and other job sectors, giving a significant boost to the local economy.

The Supreme Court has clearly stated that building the corridor is the responsibility of the government, not the court. Keeping this in mind, the Uttar Pradesh government is taking careful steps, ensuring the interests of both devotees and people living or working near the temple are respected.

The government is working through dialogue and coordination with all stakeholders. It has clarified that any shop removal near the temple will not be treated as displacement, but on the policy of settlement. Affected shopkeepers will be given fair compensation, alternative shops, or housing options. The government has promised that no one will be treated unfairly and that traders will benefit from better business opportunities in new locations with more customers.

The government also assured that the corridor will only focus on infrastructure development. It will not interfere with the temple’s religious structure, traditions, or the role of temple priests (sevayats). The customs and responsibilities of the Goswami community will remain unchanged.

The priest community has extended full support to the government’s Banke Bihari Corridor project. Dinesh Goswami, a priest at the Banke Bihari Temple, described the initiative as essential for the development of Vrindavan. He also supported the ordinance introduced by the government, stating that both the corridor and the temple trust will enhance the grandeur and sanctity of Vrindavan.