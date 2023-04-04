UP Governor appoints 6 new Legislative Council members

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel nominated six new members to the state’s Legislative Council on Monday.

Raj Bhavan has issued the notification for nomination of these six new members recommended earlier by the Yogi Adityanath government against the vacant seats in the Upper House.

The newly nominated members of the UP Legislative Council are Rajnikant Maheshwari, former Regional President, Braj BJP, Saket Mishra, Member of Poorvanchal Development Board and son of Nripendra Mishra, Lalji Prasad Nirmal, Head, Ambedkar Mahasabha, Tariq Mansuri, VC, AMU, Ramsurat Rajbhar, Advocate, Azamgarh, and Hansraj Vishwakarma, BJP District President, Kashi.