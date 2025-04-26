UP government seizes US-China tariff war as growth opportunity: to triple exports by 2030

Amid the ongoing tariff war between the United States and China, the Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to turn the global economic standoff into an opportunity for the state.

While the standoff between the two global superpowers presents a broader opportunity for India, Uttar Pradesh, with its improving law and order situation, world-class infrastructure, and abundant skilled workforce, is positioning itself as a preferred investment destination.

Officials here on Saturday claimed, backed by robust developments such as expressways, domestic and international airports, and inter-state waterways, along with low-cost labor and a thriving micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) sector, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a strong contender to attract businesses looking to shift operations away from China.

To turn this potential into reality, the state government is now working on introducing a new export policy. As part of this initiative, the government will make ‘Invest UP’ more efficient and transparent to facilitate seamless investor engagement and drive foreign investment.

Notably, in order to promote the branding of Uttar Pradesh’s products in India and abroad, the state government organizes the International Trade Show at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. This year, the event will be held from September 25 to 27, with Vietnam as the partner country. The show will give lakhs of people from India and 70 other countries a chance to experience ‘Brand UP.’

To make the event more impactful, the government will run large-scale promotions at key locations including Maharashtra, South Indian states, Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Indore, and major airports and railway stations. Additionally, the upcoming export policy will include an Export Promotion Fund to help boost Brand UP globally.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh already leads the country in leather and footwear exports, contributing 46% of India’s total exports in this sector. To further strengthen this position, the government is set to introduce a dedicated Leather and Footwear Policy—making UP the second state after Tamil Nadu to do so. This policy is expected to benefit regions like Kanpur, Unnao, and Agra.

Additionally, the ongoing US-China trade war could be a golden opportunity for India’s MSME sector. Currently, China exports everyday goods worth $148 billion to the US, holding a 72% market share, while India’s share is just 2%. Many of these goods are made in MSME units.

It is noteworthy that Uttar Pradesh leads the country with over 96 lakh MSME units. To help these businesses compete globally, the state government regularly conducts training programs to improve product quality and competitiveness. This has led to a noticeable rise in exports, especially for products under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

After launch of One District One Product (ODOP) scheme on public platforms, Uttar Pradesh’s exports have risen from Rs 88,967 crore to over Rs 2 lakh crore. The government’s target is to triple this figure by 2030. However, considering the ongoing US-China trade war and the state’s proactive preparations, this number could grow even higher.