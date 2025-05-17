UP gears up for a good mango harvest

India is the world’s largest producer of mangoes, accounting for nearly 60% of global production — and Uttar Pradesh plays a leading role, contributing nearly one-third to the country’s total output. Given this significant share, mangoes hold a special place in the state’s agricultural economy.

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched several initiatives to support mango growers like collaborating with agricultural scientists and experts from across the globe, particularly Israel. These efforts have not only improved productivity but also enhanced fruit quality and boosted exports.

Advertisement

Officials in the state horticulture department here on Saturday claimed that this year, the mango crop in the state shows promising signs of a good yield. The fruit size is significantly better, which is expected to make up for previous shortfalls. The crop is nearing full maturity, with around 75% of the desired fruit size already achieved. The mangoes are expected to hit the market in about next three weeks time.

Advertisement

At this crucial stage, experts stress the importance of proper care to maintain the quality of the harvest and ensure farmers secure good prices in the market.

Dr. H.S. Singh, a senior official from the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH), Rahmankheda, has advised mango farmers to stay cautious as temperatures rise. He explained that farmers who have bagged their mango fruits are safe, but those who haven’t are at risk from two major pests: the “dudwa” (fruit borer) and the “cutter” insect (semilooper). These pests become more active as the weather gets hotter.

According to the Meteorological Department, heat levels are expected to rise further, especially during the upcoming “Nautapa” (a 15-day extreme heat period starting May 18). If these pests are not controlled early, their numbers could increase rapidly, making it difficult to manage later.