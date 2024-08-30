UP forest department continues efforts to capture wolves

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department’s operation to capture wolves continued on Friday without any success.

Continuous patrolling is underway to protect villagers from the wolves’ threat.

Despite capturing four wolves on Thursday, two dangerous wolves remain at large, causing anxiety in over 35 affected villages. The department has deployed 22 teams for continuous patrolling and combing a 75 km area to safeguard residents.

Advertisement

DFO Ajit Singh reported that no new sightings or tracks of the wolves have been detected since Thursday morning. Villagers have been urged to stay vigilant, avoid going out at night, and move in groups when necessary.