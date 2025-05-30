UP expands civil defence units to all 75 districts in wake of Operation Sindoor

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notification for the opening of civil defence units in all districts of the state. Presently, there are civil defence units in 15 districts of the state.

In the wake of ‘Operation Sindoor’ launched after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, the state government has established civil defence units in all 75 districts.

Officials here on Friday said implementation of the civil defence system in all districts will not only strengthen the state’s security infrastructure but also provide employment opportunities.

The government has also directed civil defence units to assist the local administration in carrying out other important tasks, including sanitation, pulse polio, the campaign against pollution, blood donation and during natural and human-made disasters.

Necessary directions about post creation, giving charge of deputy controller, and budget will follow for 60 districts.

As district magistrates are the controllers as per the Civil Defence Act, DMs are in charge now. This expansion aims to enhance preparedness, ensure swift emergency response, and build a more resilient security framework across the state for all kinds of emergency situations.