Joining in the series of attacks on Aam Aadmi Party over the anti-CAA protests in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday blamed AAP for the recent incidents of firing at the site of the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh.

“The AAP is responsible for this drama and the firings. No one was affected due to the firings and the perpetrators have been arrested, though it should not have happened. It is all being planned by the AAP for political reasons,” Deputy CM said.

“The AAP and Congress are getting nervous while the BJP is marching to victory in the Delhi polls. The BJP will form the government in Delhi,” he added.

Earlier, the Union Home Minister had also launched an attack on AAP for orchestrating the anti-CAA protests in the national capital.

Maurya’s remarks came on the opposition’s complaint to the Election Commission on UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s “divisive speeches”.

“It is up to the to complain but the EC will decide, Adityanath is our star campaigner and he is campaigning,” he added.

Yogi Adityanath on Saturday created controversy as he came to campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections slated for February 8 as he opened an all-out attack on the anti-CAA protests.

He took a swipe at the Delhi government headed by AAP’s president Arvind Kejriwal, saying it “supplies biryani” to Shaheen Bagh protesters.

Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh has emerged as an epicenter of the anti-CAA protest where the protesters are sitting since December 15 demanding the government to withdraw the law.