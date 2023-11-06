UP: Diwali bonus, additional DA for state employees

As a Diwali gift for the state government employees, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced additional Dearness Allowance (DA) and bonus for non-gazetted and contractual employees.

CM Yogi informed that the state employees and pensioners will be provided with dearness allowance at the rate of 46 per cent of the basic salary.

CM Yogi said in a post on social media: “Dearness allowance at the rate of 46% of the basic salary will be provided to all the state employees, aided and technical educational institutions, urban bodies and pensioners who are contributing to the progress of UP.”

Advertisement

The CM said besides DA hike, it has been decided to provide bonus equal to 30 days’ emoluments of maximum limit of Rs 7,000 to all state employees (non-gazetted), teachers, non-teaching staff and daily wage workers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wished the people of the state on the occasion of Diwali.