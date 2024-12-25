UP cuts fare on AC Janrath/Shatabdi bus services by 20% to mark Atal Centenary

The Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh has announced a special initiative to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The fare for the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation’s air-conditioned and Shatabdi bus services will be reduced by 20 percent. This discount on fare will be effective till February 25, 2025.

State Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh stated here on Wednesday that the initiative aims to make air-conditioned bus services more accessible and beneficial to the public. “As a tribute to the revered former prime minister, the reduced fares will provide passengers with comfortable travel at a more affordable rate during winter. This move is also expected to increase the load factor of AC buses, thereby boosting the Transport Corporation’s revenue.”

The minister said for the 3×2 Janrath/Shatabdi AC bus service, the fare would be reduced from Rs 1.63 to Rs 1.45 per passenger per kilometer. For the 2×2 Janrath AC bus service, the fare will decrease from Rs1.93 to Rs1.60 per passenger per kilometer.

“This initiative ensures both economic benefits for the passengers and improved operational efficiency for the Transport Corporation,” he added.