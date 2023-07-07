UP cops detain 2 Chinese man living illegally in Greater Noida

Two Chinese nationals, Deng Chonckon and Meng Shouguo, have been detained in Greater Noida, India for allegedly living with expired visas. The individuals, both in their thirties, were residing in the Greenwoods Society in Sector Omega 1 and were employed at the Oppo phone manufacturing facility in the area.

Police officials from the Beta 2 police station conducted passport and visa verification on Wednesday, based on received information. It was discovered that the visas held by the Chinese nationals had expired. Consequently, the foreigners were detained, and legal proceedings were initiated against them.

To facilitate their deportation, Deng Chonckon and Meng Shouguo were transferred to a detention center located in Delhi’s R K Puram. The authorities will continue further proceedings in their deportation case.

According to a local police official, the Chinese nationals had entered India on e-Business Visas, which are valid for six months. They had been working at the Oppo facility in Greater Noida. However, their visa validity had expired on April 22.