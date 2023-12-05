UP Congress yatra to rejuvenate party ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Calling upon the party workers to pull up their socks for the Lok Sabha polls, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai announced that party would launch Parivartan Yatra from Saharanpur soon to connect with masses.

“The on-foot yatra will pass through village to village and city to city in all the districts of the state and make the people of the state aware of the failed policies and ideology of the BJP,” the UP Congress chief said during the first meeting of the state executive held here on Tuesday.

He said Congress supporters along with district party officials will participate in this yatra.

The journey will culminate at Naimisharanay Dham of the Sitapur district of UP.

Addressing the state executive, Rai further said that “the party has just five months to prepare for the Lok Sabha elections. In such a situation, we all have to come together with full strength and provide dynamism to the party by connecting as many people as possible with the Congress organization.”

He said, “We need to accept this election as a challenge and work day and night on war footing. We do not need to be disheartened by the results of the recent election in five states, rather we need to stand up again with full strength and fight on the streets. Because the intention of the BJP is to destroy the democracy and constitution of this country and if it succeeds in its objective, our future generations will never be able to forgive us. For this, we need to come out on the streets with full force and wherever I am needed, I will be available even at 12 o’clock in the night.”