UP Congress to hold Kisan Mazdoor Samman and Nyay Yatra from Jan 18

Uttar Pradesh Congress will hold statewide “Kisan Mazdoor Samman and Nyay Yatra” from January 18 to highlight the problems of farmers, labourers, and common people.

UP Congress President Ajay Rai, who held a meeting with other senior leaders here on Friday, said that to conduct the “Kisan Mazdoor Samman and Nyay Yatra” in UP in a well-planned and disciplined manner, the national coordinators of the All India Kisan Congress have been appointed as coordinators at the divisional level. Along with national officials, Kisan Congress officials from other states have been appointed district-level coordinators.

Besides, Kisan Congress officials from UP have been made district-level coordinators and entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the successful conduct of the Yatra.

Addressing the meeting, Ajay Rai said that the central and UP governments are increasingly suppressing farmers, labourers, women farmer-laborers, and artisans through various forms of governance and administration.

“During the farmers’ movement, the central government promised a legal guarantee on MSP to all the farmers in the country, but today, the government is silent on it. After all, why did you commit this open fraud with the farmers? The families of the farmers martyred in the same movement have not received compensation till date. Instead, Prime Minister Modi Ji publicly insulted their martyrdom by calling them “Khalistani” and “agitators”, he alleged.

UP Congress, through the “Kisan Mazdoor Samman and Nyaya Yatra”, aims to highlight key issues such as the legal guarantee of MSP, formation of a cost board, loan waiver for farmers, fair distribution of land left after sealing, subsidy for manure, seeds and fertilisers, supply of electricity for irrigation, government measures to protect crops from stray animals, and overall support for farming.

By raising awareness and uniting the public through regional issues to ensure the rights of farmers and labourers, this yatra will be conducted on different dates across all districts of UP.

Addressing the meeting, National Vice President of All India Kisan Congress, Akhilesh Shukla, said that the yatra will begin in the state on January 18, 2025, from the Loni border in Ghaziabad. On the scheduled dates, the Yatra will be taken out in each district of the state under the leadership of the appointed coordinators and guided by national and state leadership. During the yatra, 300 farmers from each district will be designated as ‘justice warriors’. After the conclusion of the yatra, a conference will be held with 22,500 farmer warriors from all 75 districts of the state.

Shukla said that in the next one year, the Congress will make 300 Kisan Nyay Yodhas in each Assembly constituency. Before the 2027 Assembly elections, the party will organise a Kisan Mahasammelan with 1,20,900 (one lakh twenty thousand nine hundred) Kisan Yodhas.