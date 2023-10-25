UP Congress president to meet SP leader Azam Khan in jail

The Congress has extended a hand of friendship to the Samajwadi Party after their differences over seat sharing in Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls are resolved amicably.

Against this backdrop, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai has decided to meet Mohammad Azam Khan in Sitapur jail, where the senior SP leader is lodged, on Thursday.

Senior Congress leader Anil Yadav said here on Wednesday that the Opposition INDIA bloc is now ready to fight together on the streets to support the leaders of the alliance partners.

He confirmed that the state president will meet Azam Khan with a delegation where he and his wife serving a seven-year prison sentence in a case related to the fake birth certificate of his son Abdullah Azam.

Rai will reach Sitapur jail at around 1 pm and will talk to the SP leader for about an hour.

Earlier, Ajay Rai had accused the BJP Government in the state of targeting Azam Khan for political reasons. “Congress is above party politics to protest against the harassment of a senior leader as injustice has been done to him,” he said.