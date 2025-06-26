UP CM’s strict directives for Kanwar Yatra, Muharram, and Rath Yatra: ‘No provocative slogans or display of weapons’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned that the festive spirit should be maintained and issued directives that no mischief should be allowed during the upcoming religious occasions of Kanwar yatra, Jagannath Rath Yatra, and Muharram.

The CM made it clear that the display of weapons and the political use of religious symbols during such events disturb harmony and must be strictly prohibited. ”Entry of restricted animals on the procession routes should be prevented. Social media must be closely monitored, and drones can be used for surveillance if needed. Quick fact-checking and timely dissemination of accurate information are essential to counter fake news and rumors,” the directives stated.

The CM directed that no open sale of meat or similar items should take place along the Kanwar Yatra routes. He also directed that the DJs and drums used in the Kanwar yatra and Muharram should be permitted as per the norms.

The CM held a high-level review meeting with senior government officials late on Wednesday to ensure strict law and order, a peaceful atmosphere, and proper public facilities during the upcoming festivals.

He gave clear instructions that all upcoming festivals should be celebrated with devotion, safety, and harmony. He emphasised that the entire administrative machinery must work with full sensitivity and alertness.

The Chief Minister informed that the holy month of Shravan will be observed from July 11 to August 9, during which festivals like the traditional Kanwar Yatra, Shravani Shivratri, Nag Panchami, and Raksha Bandhan will take place. Alongside this, the Jagannath Rath Yatra is expected to take place from June 27 to July 8, and Muharram may be observed between June 27 and July 6/7.

