UP CM Yogi visits Ram Temple construction site, cabinet meeting in Ayodhya

As the city of Ayodhya prepares for the inauguration of the Ram temple in January of next year, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet was convened on Thursday in Ayodhya.

November 9 is a significant day since it was on this day in 2019 that the Supreme Court rendered its decision in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute, opening the door for the construction of the Ram Temple.

The cabinet meeting was held at Ramkatha Museum on Thursday morning, following prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his colleagues.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also visited the Ram Mandir construction site.

The state executive body will convene in the holy city for the first time this year. The museum has been lavishly furnished.

In the cabinet meeting hall, posters of Lord Hanuman and Lord Shri Ram were placed.