UP CM Yogi urges Bihar voters to follow UP’s lead in rejecting family-centric politics

Making a significant entry into the election fray in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the voters of the state to take a cue from Uttar Pradesh to reject family-centric and caste-based politics.

Leading the inaugural Vijay Sankalp rally in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, Yogi remarked, “This dynastic pattern extends from Bihar to UP. The people of UP have voiced their stance; now it’s Bihar’s turn. Let’s reject divisive caste politics.”

Despite the sweltering heat, a sizable crowd had gathered to listen to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. Yogi sought votes for BJP candidate Sushil Kumar Singh. During his address, CM Yogi emphasized the NDA alliance’s developmental initiatives while also launching a tirade against the Congress and RJD.

Advertisement

Continuing his ‘Nation First versus Family First’ diatribe against the opposition parties, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Lok Sabha seats in Bihar were not enough to accommodate the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s own family.

Urging people not to anticipate anything from the RJD, Yogi asserted, “It’s a party centered around the family, where development, seats and benefits of schemes are all geared towards serving interests of a family, with no consideration for broader societal concerns.”

He added: “We’ve succeeded in fortifying the NDA in Bihar, where previously, seats seemed reserved solely for Laluji’s family, encapsulating their dominance.”

Underscoring the end of 500-year long wait with the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol in the majestic temple in Ayodhya, CM Yogi Adityanath said that the event evoked excitement and enthusiasm both in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, expressing his appreciation for the gifts sent by the people of Bihar for the temple.

He stated: “A symbiotic relationship exists between UP and Bihar, which will remain unchanged. We say, Sitaram, prioritizing Mother Sita’s name before Shri Ram’s, thereby fostering the ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ campaign by strengthening the bond between the two states.”

The CM reiterated the BJP’s unwavering commitment to faith and development. “Look at the remarkable progress of Kashi Vishwanath, Ayodhya Dham, and Maa Vindhyavasini Darbar. Modi’s assurance paves the way for a prosperous new Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.”

He added: “The residents of Aurangabad are witnessing a rejuvenated Vindhyavasini Dham. Today, on the seventh day of Basantik Navratri, dedicated to the worship of Mahakali, countless devotees have gathered at Vindhyavasini Dham. The corridors have been expanded to an extent that it can accommodate 10 lakh people.”

In Kashi, where previously only 10 people could have darshan together, today, five to six lakh devotees can collectively witness Lord Vishwanath, informed the UP CM, describing it as a testament to the government’s commitment to faith and development.

CM Yogi emphasized that the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ prioritizes a developed India, which inherently includes a developed Bihar. The imposition of Section 370 by the Congress barred citizens from the rest of India from accessing Kashmir. The Bharatiya Jana Sangh and BJP consistently advocated for the integration of Kashmir with India, a dream realized by PM Modi through the abolition of Article 370, he pointed out.

This move facilitated Kashmir’s integration into the mainstream of India. While Naxalism has significantly diminished, any remaining pockets will also be eradicated within the next five years, he asserted.

CM Yogi highlighted the opening of Jan Dhan accounts for 50 crore individuals, ensuring that government funds from Delhi are directly deposited into accounts to prevent middlemen from siphoning them off. Four crore people have already received permanent housing under the PM Awas Yojana.

“We urge Lalu ji to take notes and increase his efforts. Modi ji’s initiative offers free housing, with plans to provide an additional three crore homes over the next five years. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are poised to reap substantial benefits from this endeavor”, he remarked.

CM Yogi emphasized that during the height of the pandemic, as people from Bihar were returning from other states, it was asserted that they, being from Mother Sita’s maternal lineage, would not face any discrimination. It was advocated that the same facilities available to the people of Uttar Pradesh should also be extended to those from Bihar, with the services provided in UP being lauded by all.

CM Yogi highlighted that during the RJD’s tenure, Bihar grappled with an identity crisis. Efforts to reintroduce lawlessness were thwarted, whereas in UP, criminals face strict action. They are punished and made to publicly acknowledge their wrongdoings, serving as a deterrent, he said.

While a magnificent temple dedicated to Lord Ram was constructed in Ayodhya, symbolizing devotion, notorious criminals were also brought to justice, epitomizing the concept of justice, he pointed out. “Colloquially, “Ram-Ram” and “Jai Shree Ram” are expressions of greetings and reverence, but those who conspire against the nation also face “Ram Naam Satya” as the ultimate truth”, he remarked.

CM Yogi emphasized that Uttar Pradesh, with its population of 25 crore, stands devoid of riots, curfews, or significant issues, a testament to the effective governance spearheaded by BJP and NDA. The focus thus far has been on navigating the obstacles presented by Congress and RJD and cleansing the system of its inefficiencies, but now the efforts will be accelerated to position India as a global leader, he remarked.

“While RJD and Congress perpetuated numerous challenges, from corruption to terrorism, the NDA provided solutions under Modi ji’s leadership. There’s no justification for tolerating hindrances to development”, he remarked.

CM Yogi cautioned people against trusting Congress and RJD, noting their past denial of Lord Ram’s existence and now conveniently claiming the lord’s universal relevance. “Their track record suggests deception. Let those responsible for creating an identity crisis crave each vote”, he said.

Aurangabad MP and Lok Sabha candidate Sushil Kumar Singh, Legislative Council members Vineet Singh and Dilip Singh, BJP leader Pramod Chandravanshi, former minister Rajyavardhan Singh, and Rajmata of Basti, Uttar Pradesh, Ashima Singh, among others, attended the event.

Meanwhile, The Chief Minister extended his greetings in the local dialect during his visit to Aurangabad, Bihar. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed reverence for the sacred sites of the Sun Temple, Ambeshwari Mata, and Devkund, offering his regards to everyone present. He concluded with a wish for the blessings of Lord Bhaskar upon all.