UP CM Yogi orders crackdown on land encroachment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, directed officials to take immediate action to reclaim illegally occupied land belonging to the poor and enforce strict measures against encroachers.

Emphasizing zero tolerance for land grabbing, he warned that those who unlawfully seize land or displace the vulnerable will face severe legal consequences.

Advertisement

After celebrating Holi in Gorakhpur, CM Yogi attended the Janata Darshan program at Gorakhnath Temple on Saturday morning, addressing public grievances.

Advertisement

Seeated outside the Mahant Digvijayanath Smriti Sabhagar, nearly 200 people shared their concerns with the Chief Minister. CM Yogi assured them that no injustice would be allowed under his leadership.

He instructed officials to resolve issues promptly and effectively, reaffirming the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of every distressed citizen. “Our government is dedicated to ensuring justice for all and fostering prosperity for every individual,” he emphasized.

During the Janata Darshan program, a man raised concerns about land grabbers illegally occupying his property. In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promptly directed police and administrative officials to take swift action and ensure the land was reclaimed.

Emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy on encroachment, he asserted that no one would be allowed to seize another person’s land.

Many people approached CM Yogi seeking financial assistance for medical treatment. He assured them that the government would provide full support for their treatment. Handing over their applications to officials, he directed them to expedite necessary estimates and forward them for approval.

Addressing issues related to police and revenue departments, CM Yogi stressed transparency and fairness, ensuring that no one faces injustice. He instructed officials to handle each case with sensitivity and provide the necessary help to every victim.

Several attendees brought their children to the event, where CM Yogi interacted warmly with them, asking their names and inquiring about their schooling. He gifted them chocolates and encouraged them to study hard.

Moved by his conversation with a Class 6 student, he became emotional and urged her parents to ensure she receives a quality education.