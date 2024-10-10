UP CM Yogi offers prayers to Maa Pateshwari as part of Navratri rituals

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers to Maa Pateshwari during the ongoing Navratras on Thursday morning.

On the occasion of the ongoing Navratri celebrations, the Chief Minister and Goraksha Peethadheeshwar offered prayers to Jagatjanani Maa Bhagwati, seeking blessings for the well-being, health, and prosperity of Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister, who is on a two-day visit to Balrampur, held a review meeting earlier on Wednesday, inspecting the ongoing construction at the medical college and university.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also inspected the cowshed located in the temple complex, feeding jaggery and fodder to the cows. When CM Adityanath called the cows by their names, they came running to him. He also took note of the Gaushala’s arrangements while serving the cows.

The CM also distributed chocolates to the children visiting the temple, encouraging them to focus on their studies.

He met with the children from the Tharu tribe hostel, and enquired about their education as well as quality of food, and accommodation arrangement. Temple’s Mahant Mithilesh Nath Yogi accompanied the chief minister during the visit.