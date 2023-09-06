UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls on PM Narendra Modi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X, “Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri @myogiadityanath, met Prime Minister @narendramodi. @CMOfficeUP”.

“Today in New Delhi, after paying courtesy call on respected Prime Minister @narendramodi. Your invaluable guidance gives strength to ‘New Uttar Pradesh’ to play an important role in the achievement of the resolution of ‘Developed India @ 2047’. Thank you very much for taking the valuable time out of your busy schedule!” read a rough translation of Yogi Adityanath’s post on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Prime Minister lauded the efforts being made through public participation for water conservation and increasing the groundwater levels in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

“In Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, the results of these efforts being made through public participation to conserve water and increase the ground water level are very encouraging and are an example for the whole country. My many congratulations to everyone involved in this noble cause!” the Prime Minister said in a message on X responding to a post by Jhansi MP Anurag Sharma.