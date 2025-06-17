UP CM reviews preparations ahead of Central Zonal Council Meet in Kashi on June 24

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday reviewed preparations for the upcoming Central Zonal Council meeting, scheduled for June 24.

The high-level meeting will see the participation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand.

CM Adityanathi reviewed the arrangements on site, received a briefing from Divisional Commissioner S. Rajalingam, and directed officials to ensure seamless execution.

Apart from hosting the meeting, Chief Minister Adityanath will be joined by his counterparts in Madhya Pradesh -Mohan Yadav, in Chhattisgarh – Vishnu Dev Sai, and in Uttarakhand – Pushkar Singh Dhami, at the high-level council session.

Accompanying the Chief Minister during the inspection were Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar, Ministers of State (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal and Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya, MLAs Saurabh Srivastava, Dr Awadhesh Singh, Sushil Singh, MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma, Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal, and District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar.

