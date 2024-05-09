Cong must apologize for Sam Pitroda’s comments: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday strongly disapproved of Sam Pitroda’s remarks regarding race and ethnicity, terming it as ‘reprehensible’ and demanding an apology from the Congress.

Speaking to the media at his official residence before departing for an election rally, CM Yogi said, “Sam Pitroda, the advisor and guide of the Congress leadership, espouses the party’s historical divide-and-rule tactic.”

CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted Congress’s ongoing efforts to sow division based on color and ethnicity. He remarked: “Congress was responsible for the partition of the country in 1947. Even after independence, the party committed the sin of dividing the country along caste, regional, and linguistic lines. Congress must apologise to the nations for Pitroda’s comments.”

Advertisement

CM Yogi also warned against attempts to fragment India along geographic lines, citing a dangerous conspiracy by Congress. Adityanath condemned the statement, describing it as an affront to the unity of India’s 1.4 billion citizens, emphasizing the country’s enduring spirit.

CM Yogi remarked further: “Pitroda must refrain from making such comments on the Ram temple. Lord Ram symbolizes unity, cultural integrity, and the values of compassion and development for all. The construction of the Ram temple is a matter of immense pride for India, reflecting its cultural ethos and national unity.”

CM Yogi added, “Humanity’s supporters worldwide, including followers of Sanatan Dharma, are jubilant about the construction of the Ram temple.”

Yogi highlighted the positive energy generated by this monumental development and mentioned the visits of numerous ambassadors to Ayodhya, signifying international recognition of its significance. Yogi expressed confidence in the continuation of this positive momentum.