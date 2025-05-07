UP CM orders on-ground review of progress in state’s aspirational districts

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials to conduct on-ground assessments of the progress made in Uttar Pradesh’s aspirational districts and development blocks.

During a high-level review meeting here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister directed eight Principal Secretary/Secretary-level officers to conduct a three-day visit to the eight aspirational districts.

Likewise, 108 Special Secretary-level officers will be assigned to inspect progress in 108 aspirational development blocks. The visits aim to evaluate the tangible changes from the inception of these initiatives to the present and compile detailed reports. The Chief Minister’s Office will finalise the list of designated officers.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the government’s priority, aligned with NITI Aayog’s vision, is to ensure that development reaches the last person in the queue. Describing the programmes as a living embodiment of the “Antyodaya” philosophy, he stressed the need for continuous monitoring and outcome-driven strategies to accelerate progress at district and block levels.

Highlighting the positive outcomes of sustained efforts and monitoring, the Chief Minister noted that six districts from Uttar Pradesh now feature among the top ten aspirational districts nationwide. Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Shravasti, and Fatehpur have outstanding health and nutrition performance. Similarly, in education, Balrampur, Sonbhadra, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar, and Chitrakoot have secured positions among the top ten. Siddharthnagar ranks fifth nationally in the financial inclusion and skill development category.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of aspirational development blocks. It was noted that the successful implementation of the Block Development Strategy has led to significant improvements. In March 2024, the average performance of 108 aspirational blocks across 21 indicators surpassed the state average; by March 2025, this had improved across 24 indicators.

Additionally, all 108 blocks outperform the state average in three indicators, and the number of blocks showing low progress across 19 indicators has decreased significantly.

Terming this a significant achievement, the Chief Minister instructed officials to sustain the momentum and continue pushing for measurable, inclusive development.

According to the latest progress report, Aurai block in Sant Ravidas Nagar district secured the top in the overall delta ranking from March 2023 to March 2024. In category-wise performance, Richha (Bareilly) led in health and nutrition, Chahaniya (Chandauli) in education, Salarpur (Badaun) in agriculture and allied sectors, Khesrha (Siddharthnagar) in basic infrastructure, and Shukul Bazar (Amethi) in social development.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the importance of ensuring clear responsibility and accountability for CM Fellows deployed in aspirational development blocks. He instructed that their work be monitored every week.

Noting that it has been over two and a half years since their deployment, the Chief Minister directed that a comprehensive performance ranking be prepared upon completion of their three-year tenure. He also announced that weightage would be given to CM Fellows in future government recruitment processes, and rules are being drafted to facilitate this.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized that key positions such as Block Development Officer (BDO), Chief Development Officer (CDO), Medical Officer, Veterinary Officer, ADO Panchayat, and Block Education Officer must not remain vacant in aspirational districts and development blocks. He directed that immediate appointments be made wherever vacancies exist to ensure seamless execution of development schemes.

He further called for micro-planning and consistent monitoring to effectively implement government programs in these regions. The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of regular meetings of the District-Level Bankers Committee (DLBC) and State-Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), highlighting the need for strong coordination with banks to promote financial inclusion.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, the Chief Minister said that no district, block, or individual should be left out of the development process. He stated that the Aspirational District and Development Block initiatives have become powerful tools to translate the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas into reality, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a national model for inclusive growth.