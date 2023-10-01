UP CM gifts schemes worth Rs 550 cr to Sitapur

Uttar Prasesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gifted projects worth more than Rs 550 crore for the development of Sitapur on Sunday. He inaugurated 29 projects worth Rs 91 crore and laid the foundation stone for 45 projects of Rs 460 crore.

Addressing the cleanliness awareness program and public meeting organized at Naimisharanya near Maharishi Ved Vyas Dham here on Sunday, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to make Sitapur clean and beautiful.

He added, “The government will guarantee minimum wages to all the sanitation workers. A committee has been formed and its report will be implemented by the government.”

In his address, CM Yogi said that it is a matter of good fortune for him to visit the pilgrimage site whose glory has been sung by Saint Tulsidas in Ramcharit Manas.

He acknowledged the historical significance of the land, “where Maharishi Dadhichi’s selfless sacrifice against demonic forces took place, and where Sut ji narrated the ancient tales to 88,000 sages like Shaunak, preserving India’s knowledge tradition as a cherished legacy for future generations.”

However, CM Yogi proudly noted that the double-engine government is committed to comprehensive development of Naimish Tirtha, running a mega campaign to revitalize it. Alongside Naimish Tirtha, projects worth Rs 550 crore are being initiated for the betterment of Sitapur.

The Chief Minister said that today the entire Naimish Teerth is shining. “We have to keep our pilgrimage sites clean and beautiful not only during festivals but always. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged the spirit of cleanliness and transformed it into a mass movement.

Earlier, several diseases used to occur in this season. There were outbreaks of malaria, cholera, diarrhoea, chikungunya and encephalitis. However, due to widespread cleanliness malaria, filariasis, dengue or chikungunya and other diseases are on the verge of extinction, he added.

The Chief Minister made special mention of the beneficiaries of public welfare schemes of the government without any discrimination in Sitapur and emphasized that no one can now claim to be left out of these initiatives. The double-engine government is ready for cooperation at every level.

He noted that over 2,34,800 families have received housing under the PM Awas Yojana. Furthermore over 7,16,500 families have been provided with toilets, 2,17,000 families have received tap connections in their homes, while over 5,78,900 free cooking gas connections have been distributed through the Ujjwala Yojana, and 55,000 daughters have benefited from the Kanya Sumangala Yojana.

The Chief Minister also discussed the broad range of beneficiaries under various welfare schemes, including Free Electricity Connection, Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, SVANidhi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and Soil Health Card, reaffirming that these schemes are being implemented without any discrimination.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured that the double-engine government would facilitate the rehabilitation for traders, priests, pandas, gardeners, and sanitation workers. Once the development plans for the district are effectively executed, everyone’s income will experience significant growth.

The Chief Minister asked everyone to pay special attention to the cleanliness of Naimish Teerth. It is the time of ‘Pitru Paksha’, during which it’s essential to express gratitude to our ancestors. Both ancestors and deities appreciate cleanliness.

“We should express our gratitude to our ancestors by keeping rivers, pilgrimage sites, monasteries, temples, roads, schools, hospitals, parks etc clean and in good shape,” he further urged.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister conducted a review of the ongoing projects and developmental works under Naimisharanya Dham Teerth Vikas Parishad in collaboration with officials.

During the review, he assessed the progress of projects related to the renovation, reconstruction, and beautification of Naimisharanya Dham and the adjacent tourist attractions.

CM Yogi set a time limit for every project and gave instructions to complete it in a timely manner, ensuring quality. He collected information from the officials about the arrangements at major places like Chakratirtha, Maa Lalita Devi Temple, Vyas Gaddi, Soot Gaddi etc. and gave necessary guidelines.

The Chief Minister said that after the inauguration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, the arrival of tourists and devotees from the country and across world to Naimishdham will increase rapidly. Sitapur district will be prominently marked on the tourism map.