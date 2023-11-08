UP: Cabinet to meet in Ayodhya tomorrow

All arrangements to hold the first ever state Cabinet meeting in Ayodhya Thursday have been completed. It is said that several important decisions on the development of Ayodhya and the state would be taken by the Yogi Adityanath Government.

The Cabinet meeting will be held at the prestigious International Katha Dham in Ayodhya from 11 am tomorrow. This is the second time by the Yogi government to hold cabinet betting outside the state capital. In 2019, a Cabinet meeting was held in Prayagraj during the Kumbh Mela.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said here on Wednesday that around 2 dozen proposals are likely to be placed before the Cabinet in Ayodhya. He said that several ministers would reach Ayodhya by tonight while rest will reach by tomorrow morning.

The Ayodhya Cabinet meeting holds particular significance as it precedes the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in the grand Ram temple on January 22. The agenda for the meeting is expected to encompass various proposals related to Ayodhya’s development and growth.

Sources said that the prominent proposals to be approved in the Cabinet meeting include the Indian Temple Art Museum will be built in Ayodhya. This museum will be built in Majha Jamthara village of Ayodhya, exhibiting the architecture of temples dating back to the 6th century.