UP Cabinet passes resolution thanking PM Modi and armed forces for Operation Sindoor

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet passed a resolution on Thursday, congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces (IAF) for successfully executing Operation Sindoor.

State Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna told the media persons that on the successful implementation of Operation Sindoor, a congratulatory resolution was passed on behalf of the Council of Ministers and the people of the state to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces.

He stated that the success of the operation by the IAF reflects India’s unwavering commitment to national security and a resolute stand against terrorism. “The Cabinet salutes the bravery, courage, and dedication of our soldiers and expresses wholehearted appreciation. The entire state of Uttar Pradesh takes immense pride in its brave warriors who safeguard the nation with steadfast devotion,” he stated.

Khanna informed that the Cabinet also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing strong leadership that made Operation Sindoor successful.

“The whole nation stands united against terrorism. The operation is a symbol of our strength, unity, and collective resolve to protect the country. This success became possible because the Prime Minister and the Union Cabinet gave full freedom to the armed forces,” he further said.

The Finance Minister also informed that all Ministers of State and Ministers of State with Independent Charge were invited to the Cabinet meeting, and in their presence, this resolution was passed as the first agenda of the meeting.