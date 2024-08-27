UP Cabinet increases scholarships for students in Sanskrit schools, colleges

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has increased the scholarship for students in Sanskrit schools and colleges across the state after 24 years.

During a Cabinet meeting held here on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the proposal to amend/increase the existing scholarship rates, which have been in place since 2001, was approved for students pursuing education in Sanskrit schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

This marks the first increase in scholarships for Sanskrit school and college students since 2001. Notably, a total of 14 proposals were presented during the cabinet meeting, with 13 receiving approval.

Providing details about the proposal, Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi stated, “The cabinet has approved this significant proposal related to the Secondary Education Department. Under this new scheme, a scholarship of Rs 50 per month has been allocated for students in classes 6 and 7 of Prathama, and Rs 75 per month for class 8. Additionally, the proposal to grant Rs 100 per month for Purva Madhyama (classes 9 and 10), Rs 150 for Uttar Madhyama (classes 11 and 12), Rs 200 for Shastri, and Rs 250 per month for Acharya was approved.”

The Secondary Education Minister highlighted that most students pursuing Sanskrit education come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, which is why scholarships have been arranged for students in Prathama classes six, seven, and eight under the Sanskrit education system.

“Previously, there was no provision for scholarships for students in classes six and seven. However, on the Chief Minister’s instructions, the government is now extending this support to them as well. The recent amendments to the scholarship scheme are significantly more generous than before, ensuring that students will benefit directly. This decision has been made to promote Sanskrit education.”

She also noted that the previous income cap, which limited eligibility to those with an annual income of Rs 50,000 or less, has been removed. “Now, there is no income group restriction. Anyone, regardless of their income level, who enrols as a student of Sanskrit will be eligible for the scholarship.”

She emphasized that Sanskrit is the mother of all languages, and the government is committed to promote it.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna added that the scheme will benefit students from a total of 517 Sanskrit schools in the state.

Meanwhile, to enhance residential and dining facilities for domestic and international tourists visiting Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has extended the management contract period for tourist accommodations operated by private entrepreneurs under the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. The new contract duration has been increased from 5 years to 30 years (15+15 years).

Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh remarked, “In recent years, the number of domestic and foreign tourists visiting Uttar Pradesh has surged significantly. In 2016-17, around 16 crore tourists visited the state, while in 2023, this number rose to 48 crore. The figure is expected to rise even further this year. Additionally, with the Maha Kumbh scheduled for 2025, we anticipate a substantial influx of tourists to the state.”

He continued, “To ensure proper arrangements for tourists’ accommodation and meals, tourist rest houses managed by the Tourism Development Corporation are being utilized. Many of these facilities are in poor condition and face shortage of staff. To address this, and to encourage private tourism entrepreneurs while creating new employment opportunities, we have decided to extend the management contracts of these units. The extensions will be phased, with an initial period of 15 years and an additional 15 years based on mutual consent. The operation of these units will be determined through a tender process.”

Jaiveer Singh further emphasized that the involvement of entrepreneurs in managing these units will lead to significant improvements in the quality of tourist facilities, foster entrepreneurship, and create new employment opportunities.

He noted that the units operated by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation will be expanded through private partnerships for a minimum of 15 years. Following this period, the lease rent will increase by 15 percent for the next 15 years. Additionally, there will be an annual increase of 5 percent in the amount contributed by the investor to the Tourism Corporation.