UP Cabinet approves Rozgar Mission to provide jobs in India and abroad

In a landmark decision, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved the formation of the Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Mission. The mission aims to provide job opportunities not only across India, but also abroad, and this time, directly through the state government’s support system.

Sharing details of the Cabinet meeting, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna informed that 30 proposals were approved, including this transformative employment initiative.

Advertisement

The visionary move by CM Yogi is set to empower the youth of Uttar Pradesh, while positioning the state as a global human resource hub. The mission aligns with the government’s promise of “Employment for Every Hand and Respect for Every Skill”, reflecting its commitment to meaningful and inclusive growth.

Advertisement

After the Cabinet meeting, Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar shared that until now, the Employment Department was mainly helping unemployed youth through Rozgar Melas and employers. But with the launch of the Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Mission, the state will now be able to directly help youth get jobs both in India and abroad. He added that the mission aims to provide jobs to 1 lakh youth in India and 25,000–30,000 youth abroad within a year.

He further shared that in earlier times, the state depended on licensed recruiting agents (RAs) for foreign job placements. But with this mission, the government will now have its own RA license, allowing it to send people abroad for jobs directly. He also said that there is a rising demand globally for UP’s skilled workforce—especially in paramedical, nursing, driving, and technical fields. This mission will help tap into that potential.

In another important decision to strengthen women empowerment, the UP government has now permitted women to work in all 29 categories of hazardous factories under certain safety conditions.

The labour minister stated that earlier, women were only allowed in 12 less hazardous categories, and recently, 4 more categories were added. With the latest approval, women can now work in all hazardous units, provided their health and safety are ensured.

He said that this progressive move is in response to technical advancements and industry demands. The amended rules aim to provide women with equal employment opportunities in high-risk sectors, ensuring they play an active role in UP’s journey towards becoming a $1 trillion economy.

Meanwhile, in a major step towards strengthening the state’s expressway infrastructure, the UP government has approved construction of a controlled-access Greenfield Link Expressway connecting the Agra-Lucknow Expressway to the Purvanchal Expressway. The six-lane expressway, which can be expanded to eight lanes in the future, will span approximately 49.96 km. The project will be built on the EPC model and is estimated to cost Rs 4,775.84 crore, fully funded by the state government.

Once completed, the link will significantly improve connectivity and reduce travel time between major cities like Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Ghazipur. Importantly, it is expected to ease traffic congestion in the state capital, Lucknow.

Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ stated that this expressway will complement the state’s growing expressway grid, including the Agra-Lucknow, Purvanchal, Ganga (under construction), Bundelkhand, and Gorakhpur Link expressways. Together, these corridors will create a high-speed, seamless travel network across Uttar Pradesh, boosting logistics, mobility, and economic growth.