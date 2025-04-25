UP Board exams results declared: 90.11% passed in Xth and 81.15% in 12th

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council on Friday announced X and XII Board examination results with 90.11 per cent students passing in 10th and 81.15 per cent passed in the 12th exams.

This time too, girls outshone the boys in both the Board exams.

Director of Secondary Education Dr Mahendra Dev and UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh announced the results.

In the 10th Board, Yash Singh of Jalaun topped with 97.83 per cent marks, while Anshi of Etawah and Abhishek of Barabanki jointly stood in the second spot, gaining 97.67 per cent. The third place was shared by Ritu Garg of Moradabad, Arpit Verma of Sitapur, and Simran Gupta of Jalaun with 97.50 per cent marks.

In the 12th Board exams, Mehak Jaiswal of Prayagraj topped the state with 97.20 per cent. In the 2nd place were Sakshi of Amroha, Adarsh Yadav of Sultanpur, Shivani Singh of Prayagraj, and Anushka Singh of Kaushambi with 96.80 per cent marks. Mohini of Etawah finished third with 96.40 per cent marks.

Girls’ pass percentage was 93.87 in the 10th Board, while 86.66 per cent of boys cleared the exams.

Similarly, in Intermediate, boys’ pass percentage was 76.60 while girls led with 86.37 per cent.

In the 10th Board, 94 prisoners took the exam from jail, and 91 were successful. In the intermediate, 105 appeared in the exams from jail, of which 91 passed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has wished the students for their success in the Board exams. He said ,” Heartfelt congratulations to all the students who passed the High School and Intermediate Board Examination of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council!.”

“This achievement is a result of your merit, hard work, and discipline. In every exam of life, your hard work should be presented, and success should be your permanent companion. Wish you all the bright future to all the students,” CM said.

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPMSP) has given students the option to download marksheets for the first time.

In the Xth Board 25,45,815 students appeared in which 13,27,024 were boys and 12,18,791 were girls.

This time, a total of 27,05,017 students gave the exam in the 12th examination. Among them boys were 14,58,983, while 12,46,024 were girls.

High school and intermediate examinations of the year 2025 were held from February 24 to March 12. The examinations were conducted in 13 working days at a total of 8,140 examination centres in the state.

The evaluation of the answer sheets was done at the 261 evaluation centers from March 19 to April 2.