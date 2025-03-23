UP BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar served show cause notice for indiscipline

Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary has issued a show cause notice to BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar from Loni Assembly segment in Ghaziabad district over alleged anti-party activities.

BJP State General Secretary Govind Narayan Shukla informed on Sunday night that the notice was issued due to Gurjar’s repeated criticism of the government in public.

His statements and actions have reportedly harmed the party’s reputation, which has been deemed a violation of party discipline.

The notice states that, as per the instructions of BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Gurjar must respond within seven days, explaining why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.