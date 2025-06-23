UP BJP issues show-cause notice to MLA after supporters assault passenger on Vande Bharat Express

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show-cause notice to party MLA Rajiv Kumar Paricha from Babina over the alleged assault of a passenger by his supporters on the Vande Bharat Express in Jhansi.

UP BJP General Secretary Govind Narayan Shukla issued the notice on Monday, seeking a response from the MLA within seven days.

The party termed the MLA’s conduct as “highly disgraceful.”

According to reports, the incident took place in the presence of the MLA, during which his supporters allegedly assaulted a passenger aboard the train.

A video of the assault, which occurred at the Jhansi railway station, has gone viral on social media.

In the footage, around half a dozen individuals can be seen beating a passenger in the presence of BJP MLA Paricha, while other passengers watch the incident unfold without intervening.