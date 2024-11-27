Unrest in BJP cadres in Kerala over party leadership

BJP workers in Kerala are dejected, disappointed and depressed over the state of affairs of the party in the state. The BJP workers and those who support the party are grieved over the manner in which the present leadership is running the party in Kerala.

A college professor in Kozhikode , who is a supporter of the BJP, said ”The present BJP leadership in Kerala does not have the political acumen and political intelligence to evolve strategies and the ability to reach out to the people, they are unable to connect with the people and also failed to rise to the expectations of their cadres.

“It was because of the lack of political acumen and political intelligence that they faltered in selecting the right candidate for Palakkad bypoll, after considering the winnability and acceptability of the nominee. If a popular, noncontroversial candidate was fielded by the BJP in Palakkad, the outcome would have been different.

“They(BJP leadership) are completely disconnected with the people. That’s why , the BJP state president ,after closing the polls, claimed that the BJP will win comfortably in Palakkad and the UDF candidate will be relegated to the third place. In Palakkad, there was a strong feeling running against BJP candidate C Krishnakumar from the party cadres itself. However, BJP state leadership failed to understand it,” he added.

BJP workers in Kerala are not happy with the statement of party state-in- charge Prakash Javadekar suggesting that there is no crisis in the state BJP over the party’s dismissal performance in Palakkad bypoll. He also said that no one will resign from their responsibilities due to the defeat in the Palakkad by-election and that no one has been asked to resign “We will win Palakkad and many more assembly seats in 2026,” Javadekar claimed.

Following BJP’s humiliating defeat in the Palakkad Assembly bypoll,party leaders across the state have demanded that party state president K Surendran should take the responsibility of the defeat in Palakkad and he should resign. It was in response to these demand that Javadekar said that no one will resign from their responsibilities due to the defeat in the Palakkad by-election and that no one has been asked to resign “We will win Palakkad and many more assembly seats in 2026,” Javadekar claimed.

BJP workers and sympathizers are grieved over the statement of Javedkar as he made the statement without understanding the sentiments of the workers and sympathizers across the state.”

Party workers are aggrieved over the manner in which the present leadership is running the party in the state. The BJP Kerala leadership has made the party a B-team of the CPI-M forgetting about the hundreds of BJP/ RSS workers killed by the CPI-M cadres. BJP workers are disappointed over the Central agencies’ failure to pursue high-profile corruption cases involving CPI-M leaders, including chief minister’s daughter,” a BJP worker in Thalassery said .

“We are grieved over the statement of Javadekar as his statement gives no hope of cleaning up of the party in Kerala. We want BJP’s growing presence in Kerala, making waves in the state’s political landscape. For that an aggressive and dynamic leadership is necessary, making use of all the political opportunities reaching before the party in the state. BJP present leadership’s compromises with the CPI-M are indigestible to the party cadres,” he added.

As regards to Javedkar’s claim that ‘We will win Palakkad and many more assembly seats in 2026’, a BJP worker in Kannur asked , “ How it is possible to win Palakkad seat in 2026 without addressing the issues cropped up there in Palakkad in the BJP after the assembly bypoll results.”

Isn’t Javadekar aware of the move by the Congress to bring as many as 18 BJP municipal councilors to its fold,” he asked.

A lawyer in Kozhikode claimed that the political landscape of Kerala is slowly becoming conducive to BJP’s growth.

For making use of the situation, the party needs a dynamic leadership ”The political landscape is slowly becoming conducive to BJP’s growth. For making use of this situation, a dynamic, responsive and aggressive leadership is necessary. Prime Minister Modi has recently said the BJP would come to power in Kerala too.How this will be possible with the present leadership which does not have the political intelligence to address the internal discord and rebuild trust among party cadres and supporters,” he said.