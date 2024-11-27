Logo

Logo

# India

Unrest in BJP cadres in Kerala over party leadership

The BJP workers and those who support the party are grieved over the manner in which the present leadership  is running the party in Kerala.

Statesman News Service | November 27, 2024 11:16 pm

Unrest in BJP cadres in Kerala over party leadership

File Photo

BJP workers in Kerala are dejected, disappointed and depressed  over the state of affairs  of the party in the state. The BJP workers and those who support the party are grieved over the manner in which the present leadership  is running the party in Kerala.

A college professor in Kozhikode , who is a supporter of the BJP, said ”The present  BJP leadership in Kerala does not have the political acumen and political intelligence to evolve strategies and the ability  to  reach out to the people, they  are unable to connect with the people and also failed to rise to the expectations of their cadres.

“It was because of the lack of political acumen and political intelligence that they faltered in  selecting the right candidate for Palakkad bypoll, after considering the winnability and acceptability of the nominee. If a popular, noncontroversial candidate was fielded by the BJP in Palakkad, the outcome would have been different.

Advertisement

“They(BJP leadership) are  completely disconnected with the people. That’s why , the BJP  state  president ,after closing the polls, claimed that the BJP will win comfortably in Palakkad and the UDF candidate will be relegated to the third place. In Palakkad, there was  a strong feeling running against BJP candidate  C Krishnakumar  from the party  cadres itself. However, BJP state leadership failed to understand it,” he added.

BJP workers in Kerala are not happy with the statement of party state-in-  charge  Prakash Javadekar  suggesting that there is no crisis in the state BJP over the party’s dismissal  performance in Palakkad bypoll. He also said  that no one will resign from their responsibilities due to the defeat in the Palakkad by-election and that no one has been asked to resign “We will win Palakkad and many more assembly seats in 2026,”  Javadekar claimed.

Following BJP’s humiliating defeat in the Palakkad Assembly bypoll,party leaders across the state  have demanded that party state president K Surendran should take the responsibility of  the defeat in Palakkad  and he should resign.  It was in response to these demand that Javadekar said that no one will resign from their responsibilities due to the defeat in the Palakkad by-election and that no one has been asked to resign “We will win Palakkad and many more assembly seats in 2026,”  Javadekar claimed.

BJP workers and sympathizers are grieved  over the statement of Javedkar as he made the statement  without understanding the sentiments of the workers and sympathizers  across the state.”

Party workers are  aggrieved over the manner in which the present leadership is running the party in the state. The BJP Kerala  leadership  has made the  party a B-team of the CPI-M forgetting about the hundreds of  BJP/ RSS workers killed by the CPI-M cadres.  BJP workers  are disappointed over the Central agencies’  failure to pursue high-profile corruption cases involving CPI-M leaders, including chief minister’s daughter,” a BJP worker in Thalassery said .

“We are grieved over the statement of Javadekar as  his statement  gives  no hope of cleaning up of the  party in Kerala. We want BJP’s growing presence in Kerala, making waves in the state’s political landscape. For that an aggressive and dynamic leadership is necessary, making use of all the political opportunities reaching before the party in the state. BJP present leadership’s compromises with the CPI-M  are indigestible  to the party cadres,” he added.

As regards to Javedkar’s claim that ‘We will win Palakkad and many more assembly seats in 2026’, a BJP worker in Kannur asked , “ How it is possible to win Palakkad seat in 2026 without addressing the issues cropped up there in Palakkad  in the BJP after the assembly bypoll results.”

Isn’t Javadekar aware of the move  by the Congress to bring as many as 18 BJP  municipal councilors to its fold,” he asked.

A lawyer in Kozhikode claimed that the political landscape of Kerala is slowly becoming conducive to BJP’s growth.

For making use of the situation, the party needs  a dynamic leadership ”The political landscape is slowly becoming conducive to BJP’s growth. For making use of this situation, a dynamic, responsive and aggressive leadership is necessary. Prime Minister Modi has recently said  the BJP would come to power in Kerala too.How this will be possible with the present leadership which does not have the political intelligence to address the internal discord  and rebuild trust among  party cadres and supporters,” he said.

Advertisement

Related posts