Unreleased parts of report on exploitation of women in Malayam cinema more shocking’

It has been indicated that the information that did not release in the Justice Hema Committee report is more than a climax of a movie.

Some pages of the 296-page report have not been released in full. In addition to the omitted pages, a 400-page appendix containing statements by actresses and women technician in the film industry has not been released.

The disclosed part of the report says shocking, bitter and ugly stories in the Malayalam film industry, but the undisclosed parts are said to be more shocking, bitter and ugly.

It has been reported that the unreleased appendix part of the report includes description of WhatsApp chats, copy of screenshots and statements procured signed and recorded by the Committee, including that of high-ranking persons inciting and inviting for sex. Pendrives, CDs, etc., containing secretly recorded scenes,conversations by some women actors in electronic format are part of the appendix. The names of prominent people, including actors and directors are said to be mentioned in this

References and statements made by male film makers against women are part of the appendix. The main report has 296 pages, paragraphs 48,49 and paragraphs 165 to 169 were deleted for the protection of privacy of individuals. Apart from these, 61 pages were also deleted in various parts in the scrutiny conducted by the Culture Department for protecting privacy and personal security of individuals.

“The sky is full of mysteries; with twinkling stars and beautiful moon.But, scientific investigation revealed that stars do not twinkle,nor does the moon look beautiful,the study, therefore,cautions ‘ Do not trust that you see,even salt looks like sugar.” These are the words in the foreword of the Justice Hema Committee report that rocked the Malayalam movie world . It says any of the idols that were worshipped were not like that.

The Committee said the problems faced by women in cinema cannot be adequately dealt with under the provisions of IPC and POSH Act. It recommended to enact the Kerala Cine Employers and Employees (Regulation) Act and to establish a Tribunal under this statute.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan demanded a thorough investigation into the issues in the Malayalam film industry based on the Hema Committee report and should bring the culprits to justice.The investigation should be conducted under a woman IPS officer, he said.

He alleged that the government is with the hunters.

Satheesan asked as to what the chief minister and others have been doing by sitting on the report for four and a half years. “It is a crime, a criminal offence. Why is there the need for another complaint to file a case?. The report itself is a pile of complaints.The government covered it up, and it is trying to protect the privacy of the hunters,” Satheesan said

Prominent writer Sara Thomas on Tuesday came out against publishing the report without disclosing the names of the accused. The Hema Committee report lacks crucial details about those responsible for the crimes,providing only information that is already known to the public, she said

In this connection, many a legal experts came out against the state government for its failure to take necessary legal actions against the perpetrators based on the report, which was submitted to it nearly five years ago.

“After receiving the report,which categorically exposed the sexual harrasment faced by female actors,the government should have immediately directed the state police chief to launch a probe,’ former director of prosecution VC Ismail said.The government should have registered a suo motu case,he added

Former Director General of prosecution,T Asaf Ali slammed the state government for sitting on the report for years and blamed the Information Commissioner for failing to review the report for sensitive content, leaving that responsibility to the government.

He demanded a probe by a central agency, taking into account of the seriousness of the allegations raised by the women artists.

“Prima facie,there is evidence suggesting that cognizable offences have been committed over the years and across different locations.Only a special team from agencies can effectively investigate these allegations,” Asaf Ali said.