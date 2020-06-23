Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, keeping on with his daily attack on the Centre over the India-China clash in Galvan Valley, once again hitting at the government on Tuesday, questioned whether China occupied the Indian land in face-off which led to the killing of 20 soldiers from Indian Army.

“We are standing united against Chinese aggression. Has China occupied Indian territory?” Gandhi tweeted along with a photograph of the Pangong Tso lake clicked by his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

At least 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer, were killed in an unprecedented violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15. Gandhi has been attacking the PM Modi-led government since the incident took place.

His remarks came ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) situation in the country. The India-China border face-off will also come for discussion during the meeting.

On Monday, he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Chinese media praising the Prime Minister. Citing news reports Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet said, “China killed our soldiers. China took our land. Then, why is China praising Mr Modi during this conflict?”

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in a statement on Monday also criticised the Centre and said, “The Prime Minister cannot allow them to use his words as a vindication of their position and must ensure that all organs of the government work together to tackle this crisis and prevent it from escalating further.”

However, the Prime Minister’s Office had clarified on Saturday and countered the opposition’s attack, saying “attempts are being made in some quarters to give a mischievous interpretation” to his remark at the All-Party Meeting held on Friday on Galwan standoff.”